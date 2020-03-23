Ecobank Group Records 32% growth in profit before tax of NGN146.5 billion for 2019

Listen to article

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has recorded a 32% growth in profit before tax of NGN146.5 billion for 2019 financial year. This was up from the N110.8 billion recorded in 2018.

The bank which released its figures to the Nigeria stock Exchange earlier today reported gross earning of NGN 842.5 billion, up by 9% against the figures for the previous year.

Profit after tax stood at NGN 99.5 billion and total asset went up by 5% to close at NGN 8.6 trillion

Summary of Result

Ecobank Group reports audited Full year 2019 results

- Gross earnings up 9% to NGN 842.5 billion

- Revenue up 3% to NGN 586.9 billion

- Profit before tax up 32% to NGN146.5 billion

- Profit after tax up 28% to NGN 99.5 billion

- Total assets up 5% to NGN 8,621.9 billion

- Loans and advances to customers up 2% to NGN 3,383.2 billion

- Deposits from customers up 2% to NGN 5,925.0 billion

- Total equity up 9% to NGN 688 billion