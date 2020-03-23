COVID - 19: Madumere worries over community spread, warns against Nigerian market structure, density crowding

Listen to article

While the Federal Government has taken stringent measures to effectively manage the novel Coronavirus, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has expressed worries over community spread of the dreaded scourge, raising fear over the model of Nigerian market structures.

The former Deputy Governor made the call while addressing a session of congregants shortly after church service at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi - Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, pointing out that the earlier Nigerians become conscious of the danger of density gathering in the spread of covid-19, the more effective it will be in the containment of the pandemic.

According to the statement, Prince Madumere called on Nigerians to be conscious of the danger of the too-close-for-comfort-closeness and body contacts, saying that it poses the greatest risk to the people.

He said: "The major worries lie with density gathering. Our market structure is such a nightmare with our people swirling all around with no one caring about the dangers of body contact with sweat and droplets flying around.

"I would want our governments at all levels to look into this area, including motor parks, sitting arrangements in commercial vehicles, hotels and pubs. Use of nasal and mouth masks has equally become necessary at this time so that those coughing and sneezing will not let out droplets at others. Far reaching sensitisation is needed at this time.

"I also want our people to know that novel Coronavirus is no death sentence. It will also go away but we must maintain high level of personal hygiene. We must go the old way. The old way prescribed by God himself. Wash your hands, after covering some mileage at work or walking, do well to take a bath before engaging anyone. Isolation is another God's prescription for such health challenge. So, with love, when we don't feel right, isolate yourself and quickly visit the hospital.

"People are recovering every minute, every day from the scourge and they are those who followed the principles and procedures.

"Eat healthy to build your immune system and there is no way we cannot succeed and live. Eating healthy is not about spending the world. To the best of my knowledge, vegetables and other organic natural food items are here in our country.

