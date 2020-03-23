Atiku Requests Nigerians' Prayers, As His Son Contracts Corona Virus

Listen to article

With request for prayer, former Vice President of Nigeria and 2019 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has announced that his son contracted the deadly coronavirus (popularly known as COVID-19).

Atiku made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday night, March 22nd, where he also acknowledged that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed of the development, while his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja, for treatment and management

The tweet reads: “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real."

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health had earlier announced on Sunday that there are currently confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

With this, Nigeria could now be said to have over thirty confirmed cases.