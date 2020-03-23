March 23: Be Specific in Your Prayer

Listen to article

“Do not be anxious or worried about anything, but in everything [every circumstance and situation] by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, continue to make your [specific] requests known to God (Philippians 4:6 AMP). Prayer is an articulate, intentional form of communication. Step six in our prayer pattern is to pray specifically, according to God’s word, for what you need.

Before he presents his case in court, a lawyer performs research so he can provide information pertinent to the case; otherwise, a prosecutor or defence lawyer may object , “Irrelevant!’ similarly, when you bring your petition before God, provide relevant evidence from God’s word-His promises to us –and from His very nature.

God has many names in Scripture and you can address Him accordingly, for your particular petitions. If you want peace, He is Jehovah-Shalom, the Lord of our peace. If you need healing, He is Jehovah –Rapha, the Lord our healer. You can say, Lord, I need you to be Jehovah-Rapha specifically in this case. I need to be healed. Your word says that if I love you and follow your commands, the Lord will take away from [me] all sickness (Deuteronomy 7:15 NKJV). Therefore, specify your petition by acknowledging God’s name and His word. Write down your prayer requests, listing next to each item the Scriptures you will use when you pray.

Prayer needs to be intentional and practical. When you present your list of options, God knows the thought and purpose behind them and will respond. “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us-whatever we ask-we know that we have what we asked of him”(1 John 5:14-15). Note: Your prayer needs to be intentional and practical and relevant to the Word of God. His will for your life is in His Word. The language of effectual prayer is in the Word and promises of God.

Let’s pray: Father, I pray today for the specific petition on my heart. I thank you that you hear and answer my prayers according to your word, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Joshua 13-15; Luke 1:57-80

The Word of God is Our Prayer Language.