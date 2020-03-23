How the Learned Silks Can Successfully Contest that Order of Nigeria`s Supreme Court in re N60 Million Penal Cost: A Riposte

Listen to article

I read with shock a piece of news titled, “Falana Asks Afe Babalola, Olanipekun To Challenge N60m Fine, Says Supreme Court Lacks Powers To Impose Such On Lawyers,” published on https://thenigerialawyer.com/falana-asks-afe-babalola-olanipekun-to-challenge-n60m-fine-says-supreme-court-lacks-powers-to-impose-such-on-lawyers/ . Therein, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, was reported to have argued that an application asking the court that delivered the judgment to set aside the judgment and replace it with another was not an application for review! His words:

"Both Applicants had prayed the apex court to set aside its judgment delivered on February 13, 2020 on the grounds that it was erroneously based on the belief that the Federal High Court had disqualified the governorship candidate of the APC whereas it only disqualified the deputy governorship candidate…. It is therefore submitted, without any fear of contradiction, that the Supreme Court lacks the power either under the Supreme Court Act or Rules of Procedure to impose costs against lawyers for filing appeal or application on behalf of their clients. To that extent, the costs of N60 million imposed on both senior counsel in PDP & 2 Ors. V. Biobara-Kuma Degi-Eremienyo & 3 Ors. (supra) ought to be challenged either at the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights Commission in Banjul, The Gambia or at the Community Court of Justice (Ecowas Court). It ought to be pointed out that the violation of community citizens by any national court can be challenged at the Ecowas Court."

Two questions arise from the above dictum of the learned silk: First, is there any difference between an application for setting aside a court`s decision and an application for a review of the same decision of court? Second, before whom or which authority or body does Mr Falana expect Learned Silks, Chief Afe Babalola and Chief Wole Olanuipekun, to take their case against the Supreme Court to?

To answer the first question, one is compelled to raise a related question, What are the results of a successful review application? Is it not for the court to either amend or to set aside outrightly, or, where the review-application fails, for the court to affirm the court`s earlier stand? What then in effect is the difference between a review application and the application filed by Learned Silks (AFe Babalola and Wole Olanipekun) on behalf of the APC and David Lyon at the Supreme Court of Nigeria in February 2020, if one argues (as Mr Falana has) that the two are not for a review? With due respect, I see no difference. The two applications had clearly invited the supreme court to conduct a review of a decision I personally consider one of the finest decisions ever handed down by the apex court. See my opinion titled, “X-Raying The Supreme Court Verdict on Bayelsa Elections to Show How Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, Completely Missed The Point: A Rejoinder – By Sylvester Udemezue” (< http://newswirelawandevents.com/x-raying-supreme-court-verdict-bayelsa-elections-show-mr-femi-falana-san-completely-missed-point-rejoinder-sylvester-udemezue/ >). The Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary describes the word "review” as “a formal assessment of something with the intention of instituting change if necessary.” This is res ipsa loquitur! So, I leave it for the second question.

Before whom or which authority or body does Mr Falana expect Chief Afe Babalola and Chief Wole Olanuipekun to take their case against the Supreme Court to? Mr Falana, SAN, is advising Chief Babalola, SAN, and Chief Olanipekun, SAN to "challenge" the decision of the apex court on cost – a cost of N60 million imposed to be paid by them --- N30 million each ---- as a result of the application they had filed at the Supreme Court, to "challenge" an earlier decision of the same court, which application the Supreme Court considered to be “frivolous” hence the punitive cost. The question now is, where now does Mr Falana want the duo of Babalola and Olanipekun to go to with the challenge he wants them to institute? Let us consider whether these are possible options, for argument`s sake: