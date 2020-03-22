Alleged N3bn Graft: Former HoS Oyo-Ita To Be Arraigned By EFCC On Monday

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Monday, arraign the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, for N3 billion graft.

She will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

The ex-HOS was sacked in September last year after about N600 million was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.

EFCC investigations reportedly traced about N3bn to Oyo-Ita said to be kickbacks on contracts, illegal estacodes and duty tour allowance received from the government.

Oyo-Ita would be arraigned alongside her special assistant, Ubong Effiok; Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Ltd.; Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Ltd.; Gooddeal Investments Ltd.

Other defendants include U & U Global Services Ltd., belonging to Effiok and Prince Mega Logistics Ltd.

A statement in Abuja on Sunday, by the acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, said they would be arraigned for fraud in relation to DTA, estacodes, conference fees fraud and receiving kick-backs on contracts.

It said, “During investigation, it was discovered that Oyo-Ita, in her roles in the civil service as Director, Permanent Secretary and Head of Service, used her companies as well as Effiok and Umar’s companies as fronts to receive kickbacks from contractors of various ministries and parastatals where she worked.

“The former head of service in collusion with Effiok who was her Special Assistant, along with one Titus Tomsin, made bogus claims of fictitious DTA, estacodes, conference fees which were paid by the government to the accounts of the suspects.” Punch