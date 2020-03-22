Covid-19: IGP warns against visitation to police station

Listen to article

The Inspector-General of Police, Mumhammad Adamu has warned against social and official visitation to police stations as not to infect policemen with coronavirus.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank MBA and made available to The Nigerian Voice today.

The IGP warned against unnecessary arrests and detention and urged police officers to observe personal safety measures.

He further directed that adequate measures must be put in place at police stations to screen any suspect that would be detained.

He reiterates that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

He directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police nationwide to ensure that the ban on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus is enforced in their areas of jurisdiction.

Mba said "The IGP enjoins citizens to avoid social visits to police stations and other police offices and minimize official visits, except where absolutely necessary.

"The IGP ordered Command CPs to immediately publicize phone numbers of their Command Control Rooms, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other Tactical Commanders using the conventional and non-conventional media in order to facilitate alternative interacting and reporting options between the Public and the Police"

"Also, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all Police Primary and Secondary Schools nationwide."

Mba said the Force Medical Services has been empowered and directed to step up sensitization programmes across commands, formations and barracks in the country.