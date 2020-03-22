Jealous husband kills man for allegedly sleeping with his wife

Listen to article

A 35-year-old man, Habeeb Kasali has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man, Bamidele Johnson on the suspicion that the deceased was sleeping with his wife.

The suspect was arrested following an information received by the police at Igbesa divisional police headquarters from a relation of the deceased who informed the police that fight ensued between the suspect and the deceased at Totowu area when the suspect confronted the deceased of having an affair with his wife despite several warning from him.

In the process, the suspect used scissors to stab the deceased severally on his chest, eye and neck as a result of which the deceased became unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to Crest hospital at Isuti road, Egan in Lagos where he was confirmed brought in dead by the doctor.

Having realized that the victim has died, the suspect took to his heels, but the DPO, Igbesa divisional headquarters, SP Abayomi Adeniji quickly despatched his detectives to go after him and he was eventually arrested from where he ran to.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at ota general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The commissioner of police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.