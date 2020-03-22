TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 22, 2020 | General News

Covid-19: Borno State Varsity Shut Down For 30 Days

By Sadiq Abubakar, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

The Borno State University (BOSU) Maiduguri has been closed down for one month. A statement issued Sunday by the Registrar BOSU, Malam Zanna Mustapha kashim, said, " The closure is part of measure to contain and prevent the spread of the novel corona virus or COVID-19 and in compliance with the directive of the National Universities commission to that effect."

"The school authority herefore enjoins the returning students to stay at home for a period of one month, effective from tomorrow Monday 23rd March 2020 to April 23rd 2020."


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists