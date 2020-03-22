Covid-19: Borno State Varsity Shut Down For 30 Days

Listen to article

The Borno State University (BOSU) Maiduguri has been closed down for one month. A statement issued Sunday by the Registrar BOSU, Malam Zanna Mustapha kashim, said, " The closure is part of measure to contain and prevent the spread of the novel corona virus or COVID-19 and in compliance with the directive of the National Universities commission to that effect."

"The school authority herefore enjoins the returning students to stay at home for a period of one month, effective from tomorrow Monday 23rd March 2020 to April 23rd 2020."