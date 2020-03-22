TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Health

Nigeria Records One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

One new case of the COVID19 has been confirmed in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, March 22.

According to the NCDC’s report via twitter, Nigeria as at 11:00am on the 22nd of March, now has 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 .

While the 27th case has been confirmed the NCDC also noted that two persons of the number recorded have been discharged.

As at the time of the report, there have been no death recorded with regards to the infection in Nigeria


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists