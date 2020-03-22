Nigeria Records One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

Listen to article

One new case of the COVID19 has been confirmed in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, March 22.

According to the NCDC’s report via twitter, Nigeria as at 11:00am on the 22nd of March, now has 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 .

While the 27th case has been confirmed the NCDC also noted that two persons of the number recorded have been discharged.

As at the time of the report, there have been no death recorded with regards to the infection in Nigeria