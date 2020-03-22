Oyetola's SA on water, Adeniran charges Osun residents on personal hygiene 

Listen to article

The Special Adviser to Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Water Resources and Energy, Engr. Adeniran Felix Ibitoye today charged residents of the state to make deliberate effort to take care of their personal hygiene as part to measures to guide against diseases including the pandemic coronavirus.

He gave the charge in Osogbo, the state capital while speaking on he 2020 World Water Day in company of the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese Raheem.

He said "People should wash their hands at all times, keep away from people with flu so as not to get infected. If you must sneeze, cover up your nose and mouth. Avoid being in congested or crowdy places. If you can avoid shaking hands please do"

Speaking on the theme of this year World Water Day which is "Climate Change and Water”, Ibitoye said it has been noticed that the environment has changed and that crop yield with regards to agriculture has declined.

He said "The whole world is discussing the way out in fighting hunger, ensure food security and clean water, etc. All these are part of the 17 Sustainable

Development Goals (SDG)".

"The water challenges in the state of osun are enormous and from the creation of the state on 27 August, 1991, every administration has tried to better the sector."

He said one person in six lives without regular access to safe drinking water and that 2.4 billion people lack access to

adequate sanitation. He lamented that the current statistics are disturbing

"Water related diseases kill a child every eight seconds, and are responsible for 80 percent of all illnesses and deaths in the developing world, a situation made all the more tragic by our long-standing knowledge that these diseases are easily preventable."

"The state is unrelenting in its efforts at increasing people's access to potable water through rehabilitation of existing water mains and facilities in the urban, semi-urban and rural communities of the state."

Ibitoye said the Ilesa Water Supply and Sanitation project would be completed soon and disclosed that the people of the state would have to pay for the water supply.

According to him, "the citizens will have to pay water bills accordingly and also help in maintaining these facilities in their different communities."

"Prepaid water meters will be installed while some will still be billed directly. In

whatever category we fall into, we should endeavour to pay our water bills, so that

there will be funds in the government coffers to maintain this project", Ibitoye said.