Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death As President Akufo-Addo Addresses The Nation {Video}

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in a live broadcast on Sunday said the patient is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader.

He was reportedly unwell and had fever and cough. He had also earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

His case, which was the 11th confirmed infection in the country, was reported on Thursday, March 19.

“Unfortunately one person who tested positive for the virus but had serious underlying health complications, passed away in the early hours of today,” he said

Meanwhile, Nigeria on Sunday morning recorded 3 new cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 26.