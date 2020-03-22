Coronavirus:G.O. Adeboye Disagrees With T.B. Joshua

Listen to article

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday said the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) will not die.

Speaking during a live broadcast, Adeboye said the disease will only subside.

The cleric maintained that although some prophets had claimed that the disease will be wiped out by rain, coronavirus will not die.

Recall that Prophet T B Joshua had on March 2nd revealed that he had a vision that the killer virus will be wiped out.

The cleric in a post on his Facebook page said: “Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China.

“Right now, it is raining in Wuhan, China. The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week.

But Adeboye said, “I recently heard a prophet saying the virus will die by March 27th and I said Amen while another prophet said it will rain for seven days and the Coronavirus will be completely wiped out.

“I also say Amen but all I can say is that the virus will not die,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria on Sunday morning recorded 3 new cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 25.