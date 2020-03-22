Oyo confirms first case of covid-19, activates emergency operations

Listen to article

Oyo state government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state and activated emergency operations.

In a message by the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde to the people of the state, obtained by The Nigerian Voice, he said a well equipped Infectious Disease Centre has been put in place at Olodo in Ibadan with capacity for over 100 cases.

According to him, "The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020."

The governor said the Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

He said "A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

"The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts."

Makinde said the information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

He said another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area and that she has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team.

The governor appealed to all recent returnees from countries affected by covud-19 to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

"We have released funds for activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health and we have also establishment of diagnostic centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan", Makinde said.

The governor released the following Oyo State Ministry of Health Helplines 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342 for people to report covid19 cases for necessary actions.