Coronavirus: Lagos State Review Measures. Reduces All Gatherings To Maximum Of 20 Persons

The Lagos State Government has reviewed the number of persons allowed at all forms of gatherings to 20 from 50 due to coronavirus

The government explained that the decision was to further enforce social distancing to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

The announcement was made on Saturday via Twitter on the Lagos government official account, @followlasg.

An accompanying image containing the message included emergency telephone numbers.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has 10 new cases of coronavirus – 7 in Lagos and 3 in Abuja.

The total number of cases in the country is now 22.

A statement on Saturday by the Federal Ministry of Health said 9 of them have travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

It disclosed that they returned to the country in the past 1 week.

The 3 cases in Abuja are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the 7 in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.