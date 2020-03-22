None of these diseases

Listen to article

“If you will listen carefully to the voice of the LORD your God and do what is right in his sight, obeying his commands and laws, then I will not make you suffer the diseases I sent on the Egyptians; for I am the LORD who heals you.” Exodus 15:26



The whole world is in total chaos. Schools, government institutions, cities, businesses, etc, are being shut down in many countries. This is absolutely one of the world’s worst pandemics. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caught everybody napping. As at today (March 20) we have more than 302,000 reported cases worldwide and 12, 955 deaths. Italy is the worst hit with about 5,000 deaths. It just had 793 fatalities in the last 24 hours. We don’t want to go into the when and where the virus originated from, but there is hope for the control of its spread. The United States government has made some prescriptions of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as treatments for the virus, though the experts are still looking into it. Then the Oxford University team of researchers led by Professor Sarah Gilbert is also working on a vaccine that is due for trails from next week. Yet, precaution and isolation remain very helpful to battle this disease.

Now, for me the most important thing now and after this time is to have a spiritual coverage that can exempt you from such plagues. When you are connected divinely, no disease, no accident or mishap is permitted to kill you before fulfilling your destiny. I mean there is a divine purpose that brought you into this world and if you are alive to it, God will not permit, allow anything to take you away prematurely. And I hope you know that I am not just talking about going to church and saying nice prayers here, but permanent, constantly, daily working for the advancement of the kingdom of God, completely living for him and exercising the consciousness of the divine covenants and promises in his word. It is not just enough to know that it is written in his word, but you must have to appropriate it in your life and situation.

Since the outbreak of this pandemic, I have had a strong feeling in me that I and those around me will not contact or die by this disease. Look at our main text at the beginning, God said that he will not inflict you with the diseases of the Egyptians and that he is your healer. It is a very strong promise that can melt any kind of disease, sickness or virus. Yes, God can keep you from contacting this virus and even if you already have, he will heal you. He is the healer. I like the doctors because they will always tell you that the treat you, but God remains the healer. He is the author, the giver and keeper of life. Nobody, nothing can die or live without his consent. Even a bird cannot drop from the sky without his knowledge. I wish you will get my audiobooks / books: I Shall Not Die and Never Again! You cangoogle them now. Yes, you can refuse to die.

I also remember the plagues in Egypt. The bible said that throughout the divine punishment, Goshen where the Israelites lived was exempted from the plagues. That is, the diseases, deaths, etc, were killing only the Egyptians and did not affect the children of God, though they lived in the same country. Today, I decree that none of these viruses, diseases and plagues shall touch you and your loved ones in Jesus’ name! Look at the last plague on the Passover night – the death of the first born of every man and beast in Egypt, Israelites were also exempted. It was recorded that “Pharaoh and all his officials and all the people of Egypt woke up during the night, and loud wailing was heard throughout the land of Egypt. There was not a single house where someone had not died .” Exodus 12:30. Not even a bark of a dog! We will hear and read about these things, but they shall not touch us because God is with us and we are operating under his covenant. See you on post Coronavirus. God bless you!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is of the Assemblies of God and the author of the book Power of Midnight Prayer. Tel: 08037113283. Email: [email protected] Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo