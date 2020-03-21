Coronavirus: Federal Government Shuts Down Passenger Train Services

Listen to article

The Federal Government has stopped passenger services by the Nigerian Railway Corporation in the bid to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was made known on Saturday by the NRC in a statement by a spokesman, Yakub Mahmood.

The NRC said: “Further information will be made available in due course to our esteemed passengers.”

The ban on railway services will take effect from Monday. Nigeria so far has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.