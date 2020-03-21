March 21: Give Thanks and be Grateful

Listen to article

After confession comes thanksgiving. This is step four in the prayer continuum. “Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1Thessalonians 5:16-18). Thanksgiving is God’s will for us. Once you have confessed, you can give thanks abundantly because your heart is free. God not only give you freedom, but He also gives you something to be thankful for. He just forgave you. Your gratitude should last for hours.

David was thankful, even as he confessed his terrible sins to the Lord. He recognized that God alone could save him from the punishment he deserved. “Save me from blood guilt, O God, the God who saves me and my tongue will sing of your righteousness. O Lord, open my lips, and my mouth will declare your praise” (Psalm 51: 14-15).

Confession, forgiveness, praise – these are all joined together in one thankful prayer to God the Savior. As you’ll notice, this confession psalm ends in worship. “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise … Then there will be righteous sacrifices, whole burnt offerings to delight you; then bulls will be offered on your altar” (vv. 17, 19).

Offering sacrifices and burnt offerings was an Old Testament method of worship. If you have confessed before God, your heart is right and you can offer sacrifices of praise to Him. “Through Jesus, therefore, let us continually offer to God a sacrifice of praise-the fruit of lips that confess his name” (Hebrews 13:15).

Note: The Lord’s praise will always be on my lips. Please make this your lifestyle as a prayer warrior, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, I thank you for freedom from sin. I thank you for a heart that is cleansed to serve you. I thank you with a grateful heart. And I thank you for receiving my praise. In Jesus’ name receive thanks. Amen.

Today’s reading: Joshua 7-9; Luke 1: 21-38

Let My Soul and Everything in Me Praise the Lord.