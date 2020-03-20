Okoi Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja

Listen to article

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested the suspended chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla , today in Abuja.

Mr. Obono-Obla, who was declared wanted by the ICPC for allegedly refusing to honour its investigation, was picked up in an undisclosed location in the Federal Capital Territory.

He was five months ago declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It was learnt that the former special assistant to the president on prosecution was undergoing medicals at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in the capital city.

Confirming the development, ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedah Okodowa, said Mr Obono-Obla was arrested Friday afternoon.

She said; “Yes, he is in our custody. Mr Obono-Obla was arrested a few hours ago in Abuja. Details will be communicated to the public.”