The Value Of Volunteer Service For Growth And Development In Nigeria.

NIGERIA's increasing population, the dwindling global oil price and the unstable nature of the country's economy are factors exacerbating the burden and problems which many unemployed young college graduates today in Nigeria suffer.

The history of British colonial rule in Nigeria will for long be remembered as a transformation era for manpower development for many Nigerians and indeed, it was a change or transition moment for Nigeria itself as an oil rich nation blessed with minerals and abundant agricultural resources.

The British founded Nigeria and had a lofty idea, vision and mission to transform the new found nation into a wealthy and powerful nation to serve as an attraction and model to other British colonies in Africa at the period.

In the colonial era between 1861 and 1960 in Nigeria, the country's population was very small and the number of educated Nigerians then was few.

Graduates from colleges of education, Polytechnics and Universities established in regions across the country at the time wasted no time before they got well paying jobs as Teachers, Secretaries, Technicians, Engineers, Managers, Office Clerks, Librarians, Bankers in young growing government, British or privately owned Industries, Factories and companies established in the country at the time.

Some brilliant and lucky Nigerians with British government scholarship had their training abroad in Britain, acquired skills in different professional fields and later returned home and took up appointments as company: Directors, Engineers, Lawyers and Consultant Specialists in government hospitals in the country.

The British estabished and trained personnels in different cadres of officers locally and abroad for top positions in the Nigerian Police Force and Armed Forces to promote peace and secure the country in time of conflict within and outside the West African sub-region.

As the country grew up, many trained and competent Nigerians gradually took over important top positions and employment initially held by white men in the country as they gradually disengaged from service after independence in 1960.

Today, 59 years after gaining independence, the story is not the same again. Nigeria has had seven civilian rule and eight military interventions.

Successive governments and leaders in the country contributed immensely to the peace, unity, growth and development of the country, despite all the risks and troubles involved.

The nation however seem not to be yielding to growth efforts by our leaders, the hardship the poor masses face daily increase and many historians and political analysts argue if our independence was premature or whether the country's freedom from colonial rule was a curse rather than a blessing for which the people with their hard earn freedom, govern themselves and with their rich diversity build a beautiful nation of their own dream.

Today despite the challenges and economic odds facing the country, colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities in country have multiplied and they turn out thousands of graduates every year with no jobs to make them earn a living to cater for themselves, parents and other dependant families or relatives.

The country's population today is increasing at a fast and alarming rate. Federal and State civil service, Factories, Companies and Industries owned by government and private individual, the hope of many fresh graduates for white collar jobs are filled up and even over stretched and the statistics of unemployment in the country daily rise.

Young graduates roam the streets aimlessly and engage themselves in internet fraud and other crimes that threaten the nation's peace and security.

Federal and State government in Nigeria made efforts to solve unemployment problem in the country by empowering and encouraging young graduates to be self-employed and set up small and medium scale businesses to become entrepreneurs and employers of labor themselves.

Seeing unemployment as a global crisis, the United Nations, Governments and private Non-Governmental Organizations in developed countries of the world established and set up national and international Volunteer Service programs for unemployed young graduates to support growth and development in their nations and other developing nations of the world.

Today, volunteer service is not only for young graduates alone, it is also open to old men and women who retired voluntarily from government service or who started work at an early age and whose length of service for retirement precedes their young age and are still in good state of health and are patriotic enough to offer volunteer service to their country rather than stay at home jobless and wasting away.

American, German, British and French volunteers in nations around the world, work without pay. They serve in government schools or privately owned farms, companies, industries or organizations. The duration of their service is set at the start of work and ranges from one week to several months and it could even last for one year or more based on previous arrangement by the volunteer or on the need of the host organization.

International Volunteer service is a global program and is quite different from the Nigerian home based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC.)

I want to use this opportunity to call on the country's parliament to pass a bill and make law that will support the creation of a national volunteer service for young graduates in Nigeria. I also call on government, organizations and private institutions in the country to come together and establish and support the growth of volunteer service for rapid economic and technological development of the country and to enhance skill acquisition for jobless young college graduates in the country.

The International World Wide Opportunities On Organic Farms (WWOOF) program founded in United Kingdom in 1971 and today has spread to many countries around the world was introduced to Nigeria from Ghana by a young Nigerian with agricultural skill and experience in 1999. His love and vision to develop and improve Nigeria’s agriculture, boost the interest of young college graduates in volunteer service and give hope to national and international volunteers interested in scientific research activities to serve in National and/or International Reseach Institutes in the country was not embraced or supported by leaders in position of power at the time. They doubted and questioned the success of organic farming without the use of inorganic fertilizers in Africa.

The growing race for Organic Farming in food production for healthy living is today gaining ground in many developed countries of the world.

The WWOOF (Nigera) volunteer program if revisited, revived, launched and supported by the government has great potential of developing the country's agriculture sector and if given the right impetus can generate huge income for the country and boost government diversification effort to revive the country's economy.

Globally. research centers have conducted numerous experiments on organic farming and have up to date innovations for farmers to adopt to enhance sustainable food production. This will enable farmers rely less on unavailable and costly inorganic fertilizers and its resultant effect on soil fertility if wrongly used.

The country again needs volunteers in the education sector. Many Primary, Secondary and tertiary institutions across states in the country today are without qualified or trained teachers.

Many Factories, Companies and Industries in the country today are under-staffed and a volunteer service program for Engineers, Technicians and skilled men and women in related profession or field in this regard will increase their work force and enhance output.

Volunteer Service will curb medical brain drain, enhance the professional skill of medical staff and improve government health care service to the people.

Volunteers apart from learning on the job to improve their skill, they also have the opportunity of enriching their curriculum vitae(CV) and the advantage of being retained as staff by host companies or may gain be employment when they seek for a well paying job at home or abroad after their service.

Volunteer service will reduce the rate of crime and banditry in communities around states in the country. Volunteer service is the price young and old Nigerians have to pay at this growing period of the nation, for the growth and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

United States of America’s 35th President, John.F.Kennedy now of blessed memory in his inaugural speech in 1961 said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.' This call was made to ginger American youths and adult to their civic duties and public service to make the country grow and great.

This is the time in the history and journey of our country for every Nigerian to serve as volunteers on farms, poultry houses, ranches, research centers, industries, companies, factories, media houses, mining centers etc as personal contribution and effort to make Nigeria grow and great.

The government can set up a committee made up of national and international experts:(Big time crop, poultry and animal Farmers, Scientists, Medical Directors, Directors of Companies, Factories and Industries, etc. in different professional fields to look into the idea of seting up volunteer services in Nigeria, informing and educating them on the need for them to serve as hosts to volunteers.

In volunteer service, the government and other collaborating partners have a vital part to play in providing volunteers with accommodation, kitchen and cooking equipment to personally cook whatever they would like to eat, if they choose not to eat in restaurants or eat food provided by the host. They must eat good food, stay healthy and be strong for work all day.

Again love and faithfulness is the key words for the success and viability of the program in the country. We must eschew love and treat each volunteer as a member of the host's family.

Hosts must provide an enabling environment for volunteers to give their best and provide good security and health care to make their stay with them memorable and fruitful.

People interested in serving as volunteers must pay a token non-refundable registration fee to be determined by the home or regional office. The program must have a country office well equipped, where Bio-data of would be volunteers are kept in the internet and each volunteer must be screened and given an Identification number before been posted out to a host for work. Volunteers must be given the freedom for recreation after work and the need to visit places during their stay.

The new decade 2020 -2030 must be for change and all must work hard and support government effort to make Nigeria a better country and place for all of us, our outside friends and even children yet unborn.

