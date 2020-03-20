AHRC Calls on ICE to Release Low-risk Detainees:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) urges Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to consider immediate release of all immigration detainees who are being held based on administrative violations of immigration law and who present no public safety threat. This is urgent in light of the spread of COVID-19 virus.

AHRC welcomes ICE-DHS recent directive to halt arrests of those who present no public safety concerns. AHRC commends this step as it helps slow the spread of the virus as well as it helps to advance the safety of all including the health of the agents themselves. Also, it helps reduce jail and prison crowding.

AHRC hopes that ICE will seriously consider this humanitarian appeal. The families of immigration detainees are justifiably worried about their loved ones given the exceptional situation in the country and the world today.

"We are not asking for special treatment for anyone, we are just calling for common sense in these exceptional times," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "There is no threat to public safety in releasing low risk detainees held on administrative violations," added Hamad. "We also call on all states to release pre- trial detainees who do not present a threat to public safety, " concluded Hamad.