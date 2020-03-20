Coronavirus: Mrs Obiano Calls For Practice Of Basic Hygiene

Listen to article

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has called on mothers to insist on basic hygiene practice especially at home to stem the spread of Corona Virus.

Mrs. Obiano made the plea in Awka today as part of sensitization campaign on the threats of Corona Virus, and advocacy on what the citizens can do to stop it's spread.

In her words:

" Although the government has issued health advisory guidelines, you can see many of our people still acting ignorantly. Could you imagine that people still shudder when you refuse to shake their hands? Avioding such simple traditional gestures could make a big difference in the spread of this disease, yet our people tend to ignore the warning."

" I am talking as a concerned mother. I urge our women to gird their loins at this critical period and manage the homefront by ensuring that everyone observes basic hygiene to safeguard family members. Some complain that sanitizers are now expensive. Thank God the use of running water and soap to wash hands for 20 seconds is still effective. Please adopt whichever suits you."

Teach your household things like:

"Don’t touch your nose, mouth etc. no hand shakes, no embrace, don’t go out if you feel ill. When you feel cold, cough or headache please stay at home and do the hot water therapy."

According to Osodieme, hot water therapy is simple:

"Boil water add rob, aboniki, or any hot balm. Put the bucket or bowl on the floor, sit down near it (be careful not to spill it on yourself) use a blanket to cover yourself and the hot water and inhale and exhale for about 30 minutes. Repeat till you feel better. Drink warm water with slice of lemon or lime till you are well again." She advised.

Mrs. Obiano emphasised that "if we all adhere to these basic healthy practices, we will surely avoid the worst." She went further enjoin mothers to be prayerful and dedicate the wellbeing of our family to the hands of God Almighty. Assuredly she concluded that "we will all have course to thank God for His mercies through this period of malady and adversity."