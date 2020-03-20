APGA Youth Leader In Imo State Joins APC

Listen to article

Comr. Williams Opara, the Youth Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Imo State has tendered his resignation as the leader of the youths of the party.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Chairman of the Party, Nicholas Ojinnaka, Comr. Williams stated that his resignation is in view of the circumstances surrounding the party at moment cum outcome of consultations he made from family, the members of the party and his supporters especially the youths. In the letter he also noted his resignation as a member of the party in his ward Amakohia, in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

Continuing, Comr Williams added that his joining the APGA was orchestrated by Prince Henry Okafor, who he described as his Boss and declared that he would be where ever he goes to, having found in him outstanding leadership qualities worthy of emulation. He used the opportunity to appreciate and thank party members for their support to him while he lasted as the Youth leader and also wished them well in their further political dealings.

Comr. Williams Opara however on Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 openly declared for the All Progressives Congress, APC and was received by leaders and party members at the State secretariat of the APC in Owerri.