COVID-19: Govt urged to address congestion in correctional centers by releasing awaiting trial prisoners on bail 

As part of measures to prevent the spread of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria, a human right group in the country, Lawyers Alert has appealed to the Federal Government to decongest correctional centers in the country.

In a press statement today, the Director of Programs, Lawyers Alert, Roseline Oghenebrume appealed to government to release the awaiting trial prisoners on bail to achieve the decongestion.

Lawyers Alert said as the global pandemic continues to ravage the world, any outbreak of the virus in any correctional center in Nigeria would be very difficult to contain given the congestions in the correctional centers in the country.

According to the statement, "Lawyers Alert appreciates the anxiety and concerns of the global community with regard to COVID-19 and we align ourselves completely with the recommendations/measures adopted by World Health Organization."

"We align ourselves with the steps taken by several governments in encouraging washing of hands, social distancing, self-quarantine and travel bans as the world makes efforts in stopping the incidence of infection and transmission."

"Undoubtedly, there are human rights issues and concerns in all of these measures and it is in this respect that Lawyers Alert flags the issues as contained in this statement."

"Life is a human right and any threat to life is a threat to the enjoyment of this right."

"The State is therefore bound to in these times, make efforts in the preservation and safeguarding of lives."

"In Nigeria, Lawyers Alert notes the issue of our overcrowded correctional services (prisons) where over 60% of the inmates are innocent persons awaiting trial."

"The continued detention of these persons in crowded areas is a threat and undermining of their right to life which government should ordinarily safeguard."

"An outbreak of COVID-19 in any of the Nigeria Correctional Service would be practically impossible to be contained and may lead to loss of lives."

"We therefore call on the federal and state governments to release prisoners from correctional services (on bail) who are innocent as they are merely awaiting trials."

"By our constitution, they are deemed innocent until proven guilty. If government releases awaiting trial prisoners, it will free correctional service spaces by over 60% and strengthen governments ability to also put in precautionary measures in protecting the life of convicts from COVID-19 infections."

"Additionally, right to life comes with information and awareness on issues that threatens the enjoyment of that right. COVID-19 threatens life. We urge the Nigerian government both at the federal and state levels to enhance their efforts at reaching communities in the hinter land on measures to combat the spread."

"These can be done via local languages at the LGAs and states especially. As the saying goes, “A stitch in time saves nine” or as in local parlance “Prevention is better than cure”.

"Our health systems cannot manage an outbreak of COVID-19 and so at this time, state agencies like National Orientation Agency, which has presence in all 774 LGAs, should be mobilized on carrying out mass information and awareness campaigns so Nigerians can carry out preventive measures. This will safeguard the threat to right to life which is the responsibility of the State."

"Again, adequate information will bring understanding of the situation to entrepreneurs who will close down arenas where there is bound to be a gathering (stores, night clubs, etc.), including areas of worship. This will neutralize any tension between individual rights and public good."

"We note that these are critical times for Organizations carrying out their work, including that of Human Rights Organizations like Lawyers Alert. We call for different ways of doing things."

"We should as much as possible avoid travels, meetings, and rely more on technology especially the internet for communications and meetings.

"To this end, we urge government and communication platforms to enhance the ability for faster internet usage, to make it easier and less attractive to Nigerians who will be forced into face-to-face meetings if the internet is weak, thereby exposing Nigerians to danger.

We call on families (homes), offices, taxis, to all maintain alcohol-based sanitizers at every point for cleaning of hands where water is not readily available."

"Finally, we will advise Nigerians to note that recorded cases of COVID-19 are those that have been detected. There may be others not recorded and undetected cases around us. It could be you or right next to you. We should take all the necessary precautions in protecting our right to health and life, including the rights of others."