Fed Govt Shuts Down Airpots. Only Lagos And Abuja To Remain Operational

The Federal Government has shut down airports in Nigeria with the Lagos and Abuja airports left as the only ones still in operation.

Musa Nuhu, Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday saying the airports would be closed till further notice, effective Saturday, March 21.

The three airports shut are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be open but no flight operations will be allowed from the 13 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.

The Nigerian government had announced that travel restrictions were placed on the US, UK, China and 10 other high burden Coronavirus countries.