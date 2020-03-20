TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife

The Founder of Silverird Group and former Nigerian Senator, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the death of his wife. The wife died from cancer related illness.

Annoucing the death on his twitter handle, he stated: "I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence - awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken".


