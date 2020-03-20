Coronavirus: Federa Government Shuts Down All Fed Govt Institutions As Precautionary Measure

Listen to article

The federal government has closed all federal schools in the country in a precautionary move to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The federal ministry of education gave the directive Thursday. All federal universities, colleges, and secondary schools are to shut their doors by this weekend.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 12 cases of the COVID-19 with Lagos accounting for 11.

Public health officials sampled are of the opinion that there are many people infected by the pandemic who are not symptomatic.

“We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately.

“Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March,” the statement from the Ministry of Education said.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu admonished all the Principals of the Unity Colleges to fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“In the meantime, the Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers, and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene,” the statement added.