Osun bans all gatherings over coronavirus

Osun State Government has placed a ban on all gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan and made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo today.

Oyetola said measure takes immediate effect and will be in place until further notice.

He said the ban will affect all Schools, Churches, Mosques, Night Clubs, Sports arena among other places that may attract large gatherings in any part of the state.

The government advised the citizenry not to panic since no case has been recorded in the state so far.

He noted that it arrived at the decision after wide consultations with health professionals and stakeholders in the health sector over COVID-19.

The governor noted that the ban became necessary following Federal Government's directive to ensure precautionary measures are taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Oyetola noted that the mere fact that few cases have been reported in the neighbouring states makes it imperative to act.