Leadership failure; Crisis tears group, South East for President apart.

Listen to article

The Crisis rocking a pressure group, south East For President 2023 (SEFORP2023) clamouring for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 general elections has been attributed to leadership failure on the part of the national officers of the group.

The group which emerged after the 2019 general elections was founded by one Rev. Okechukwu Obioha as National Coordinator.

Other founding members of the group includes, Mrs. Nkoli Florence Deputy National Coordinator based in United State, Professor Agashi Nwogbaga a Professor of Mathematics and Data Science also based in US, Dr. Sunny Okoro, Collins Azu Ebonyi state publicity Secretary and Mrs. Adamma Dunu, Ebonyi state woman leader and Ola Onuoha the state Deputy Coordinator.

But the group which has over 52 chapters across the world, was engulfed in leadership crisis with some chapters pulling out of it.

In a communique issued after their emergency meeting in Abakaliki, some members of the Ebonyi chapter led by the Deputy Coordinator, Mrs. Ola Onuoha accused the National Executive council of the group of inability to bring lasting solution to the crisis bedeviling the group.

“Having reviewed the current situation in SEFORP2023 especially as it affects the leadership of this great organization in general and in Ebonyi State Chapter in particular, it is hereby resolved as follows:

“The State notes the inability of the National Exco to bring lasting solution to the rancorous relationship which led to the split away of many members to form another group and before now among officials of the State Chapter. For the State, it is despite all efforts made by the State Deputy Coordinator to bring peace among officers in the State Steering Committee and to regularly update the National Coordinator, Rev. O C Obioha.

“The situation has continued to polarize Ebonyi State Chapter and hindered its sensitization and mobilization efforts, undermine relationships and spread.

“This leadership failure on the part of the National Officers has deepened the crisis levels both at the national and State levels without genuine efforts at reconciliation, thereby casting doubts on the ability of the National Coordinator, Rev Obioha to lead this great group to the promise land.

“The State Excos hereby resolve to align our loyalty to the leadership of the new group as ably led by Chief Madam Nkoli Mkparu.

“Members hereby pass vote of confidence on the leadership of Madam Ola Onuoha, the Deputy State Coordinator and her Team and subsequently request them to urgent enlist Ebonyi State Chapter as a member in the new group, forthwith”, the communique stated.

The communique was signed by Madam Ola Onuoha Deputy State Coordinator, Osita Ufere Williams State Secretary, Friday Oba State Youth Leader, Hon Helen Emeka, State Fin Secretary

Chief Mrs Juliet Nwinyinya, Ebonyi South Zonal Coordinator, Chief Uka Irem, Ebonyi South Zonal Secretary, Chief Ndukwe Oko Ibiam - Afikpo South LGA Coordinator, Nnachi Okoro Oji

AFikpo South LGA Secretary, Nnenna Omaha Ohaozara LGA Coordinator, Mike Okah, Afikpo North LGA Coordinator, Chief Ekweije Ivo LGA Coordinator, Sandra Ogbagha

Ebonyi LGA Coordinator

But Obioha described the communique as no consequence.

He said “Deputy State Coordinator Mrs. Ola Onuoha came personally a few days ago and without any complaints apart from issues with her and Mrs. Tina Ogboji, and in the presence of the National Secretary Mr Ogubuike O. Ibeagi went to the bank to tidy up Ebonyi State chapter account opening.

“It is unfortunate that she had to write and post this. SEFORP2023 Ebonyi State Chapter is alive. I just finished speaking with one of the 10 member Trustees of SEFORP2023 (Registered) who is an Ebonyian and resident in Ebonyi. He was not informed of this meeting and decision.

“No quarrels. No ill feelings. We are all working towards a goal; the sensitization and mobilization of Nigerians to consider our vision and mission.

“There is no one group that can produce a President of Nigeria from the SE zone.

Let them go on to work without rancour and being acrimonious.

“Let brotherly love continue. As SEFORP2023 invites groups with similar interests and pursuit to our 2020 Nation Conference in Enugu on the 30th April, 2020, we invite them to come. The first class Eze and a father has assured of his presence”, he said.