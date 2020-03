Listen to article

The Italian, who is the index COVID-19 case in Nigeria, is now free of the virus, Lagos State has declared.

The Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, however said he has to undergo a confirmatory test before he can be finally declared totally negative.

The man, who flew into Nigeria from Milan, Italy, on February 24, has been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.