3 hours ago | Health

United States Approves Chloroquine For Treatment Of Coronavirus

By The Nigerian Voice
The United States of America has approved the anti-malarial drug, Chloroquine, for the treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by President Donald Trump on Thursday at a news briefing.

Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration had been helpful in this regard.

He said: “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA has been so great.

“They’ve gone through the approval process. “It’s been approved. “They took it down from many, many months to immediate. “So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”


