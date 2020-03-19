TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Coronavirus: Suspected Katsina Case Returns Negative

By The Nigerian Voice
The suspected case of coronavirus in Katsina State announced on Wednesday has tested negative.

This was made known by the Katsina State Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The State Commissioner of Health, Yakubu Danja, who spoke with newsmen, called for calm and asked residents of the state to remain informed about COVID-19 and avoid spreading unverified information, especially on social media.

Danja appealed to the general public to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand washing, use of alcohol-based sanitisers, practice cough etiquette and avoid mass social gathering, except where necessary.


