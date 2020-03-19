Corona Virus Update: Borno Establishes Isolation Center, Upgrades Facilities, Install Sophisticated Equipments

Listen to article

As coronavirus cases increase to over 222,000, 87,000 deaths from 176 countries or territories with Lagos State recording about 5 to 8 cases among other states of the country, Borno State Government has established and upgraded an Isolation Center for the treatment and control of coronavirus in case of any evntaulity.

The Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura stated this at a press briefing with journalists Thursday at the Public Health Emergency Center located at Hospitals Management Board headquarters Maiduguri. He added that the center which was formerly used for the control and treatment Lassa Fever was upgraded with modern and Sophisticated facilities and equipments including online facilities and we'll trained and experienced staff to man the center.

According to him, a standing committee was also set up to create awareness , respond to emergencies and disseminate information to the public on any outbreak of epedermic across the state.

"In Borno state, I want to assure you of the State Ministry of Health efforts and of its preparedness to handle Corona Virus popularly known as COVUD 19, in case it occurs in the state" Aliyu said.

Dr Kwaya Bura said " there is no case of COVID 19 in Borno state and in case it shows up, the state government has put in place necessary measures".

"State government has upgraded and designated 100 bed Brigadier Abba Kyari Memorial hospital as an isolation center should any case of COIVID occurs in the state. We have also stationed staff, safety Kitts and consumable in case it happens.

"Since 2nd March, 2020 our surveillance unit have been activated at the Maiduguri International Airport to check the temperature of all inbound passengers to the state to detect any suspected case. We have also activated survelliance units in all our health facilities.

"State government is not unmindful of the fact that IDPs camps are high risks areas and has put in place surveillance in the IDPs camps. We also have survelliance on public places such as motor parks, schools and other public gathering places in case the need arises in order not to create panic among the general public", Aliyu said.

The Commissioner further explained that the ministry was working closely with other State Mnistries of Education, Transport, Trade and I'nvestment and Women Affairs to effectively ensure that COVUD 19 is properly handled and urged the general public to imbibe the habit of personal hygine such as regular hand washing, avoid hand shaking, public gatherings among other measures.

On the issue of Lassa Fever, the commissioner declared that " Borno State is free of Lassa Fever,", saying that", Borno state is free from Lassa Fever in line with the global standard of 3 weeks of non case of Lassa fever."

"The state has witnessed five weeks of non case of Lassa Fever. The Lassa Fever isolation centre at Gen. Abba Kyari Hospital Bolori has been upgraded to COVID -19 isolation centre", Salihu said.

He further maintained that the State's Response Team has also been activated and urged people to contact it in case of any suspected case .

The State Commissioner also commended the WHO and other helath partners for the success recorded in the fight against Lassa fever and other emegencies while appealing to them to extend same support iin the fight against COVID- 19.