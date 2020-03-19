COVID-19 Pandemic: Ecobank Encourages Customers to Adopt Digital Self-Service Solutions

Listen to article

The Coronavirus pandemic is rightly causing a lot of anxiety globally including Nigeria. Customers of Ecobank have been encouraged by the Bank to utilize its digital self-service solutions, including Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite and the RapidTransfer App without having to visit branches. This is as part of efforts to ensure social distancing which will help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

According to the bank, customers can “Bank from anywhere” by utilizing digital solutions to easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices without visiting branches. The Bank advised that its branches remain open and available to customers who choose to visit to carry out their transactions. The Bank emphasized that its branches are equipped with all prescribed preventative measures.

Additionally, the bank noted that as part of its self-service options customers can create virtual cards for eCommerce and other online transactions on the Ecobank Mobile when required. It noted that Ecobank also provides online and digital product assistance through its Chatbot, Rafiki on Ecobank Online or Mobile, and through 24/7 Contact Centres across the group.

The bank reiterated that “standard measures have been put in place at the branches across the group to help curtail the spread. These include provision of temperature checks at all entry points to screen employees, customers and visitors; installation of hand sanitizers; equipping customer-facing staff with emergency response plan; encouraging social distancing especially from anyone who is coughing or sneezing; educating branch staff on international best practices recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and actively updating customers and employees on the COVID-19.

The message signed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Ade Ayeyemi reads : “This is an unusual, extraordinary and difficult period in time. At Ecobank we do understand that COVID-19 is impacting a number of people and causing others serious concern and anxiety. We will continue to stay abreast of the situation in order to adapt to changing developments for the good health and well-being of all our customers, employees and communities. Together let’s keep well and safe, following the instructions given to us by the world health experts for our better health”.

In Nigeria, dedicated national contact lines had been provided by the Federal Government to report on suspected cases of COVID-19: Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, 0909 299 6283, 0809 555 3232; Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) 0708 711 0839; WhatsApp, 0809 955 5577 or 0800 970000 10 (Toll-Free Call Centre).