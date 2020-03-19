COVID-19: Crescent University restricts movement to campus, suspends Jumat Service

Listen to article

Further to Federal and State Government's directive to prevent the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) in the country, authorities of Crescent University, Abeokuta has regrettably announced that henceforth it is restricting entry to its campus by the wider community.

The statement stressed that "Regular and Jumat prayers in the University Mosque are therefore suspended until further notice". The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila urged the general public, staff and students not to be panicky as this is part of the measures taken by the university to protect its stakeholders against the pandemic.

The university also advised all its stakeholders to maintain the best possible hygiene by washing their hands with soaps, doing regular ablutions and maintaining social distance.

