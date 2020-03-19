Coronavirus: Arik Airline Announces Suspension Of Flights To West Coast

Listen to article

Arik Air on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its flights to all West Coast destinations from March 23.

Arik Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said this in a statement in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said the management of the airline took the decision after a careful analysis of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

He said: “The safety and well-being of our personnel and valued customers are paramount at this critical time.

“We do not want to take chances and this is why we have taken this decision.”

Ilegbodu apologised to customers whose travel plans may have been affected by the suspension of flights and promised to mitigate the effects by ensuring a prompt refund for tickets.