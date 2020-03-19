Coronavirus:Burkina Faso Loses Second Vice President of Parliament

Listen to article

Burkina Faso has announced it has lost the second Vice President of Parliament in its first fatality case to Coronavirus.

The country’s confirmed cases as at Wednesday (March 18) is at 26 with over 230 contacts being monitored. Other African countries that have reported fatalities include Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Sudan.

It stated that the patient was a diabetic woman aged 62 years. Some reports on social media say it is a top lawmaker, Ms Rose Marie Compaore, who was the first-vice president of the parliament.

“This tragic event calls us all to recognise the scale and seriousness of the problem which confronts us all,” said Martial Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso’s COVID-19 response coordinator.

“This is a very contagious illness that is potentially fatal and that for now has no treatment aside from prevention,” he stressed.

COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. The West African country says the cases are concentrated in the capital Ouagadougou with Bobo-Dioulasso, the country’s second largest city, recording its first case recently.