Petrol Price Reduction: Minister Sensitizes The Grassroots In "Pidgin English" (Video)

Listen to article

The Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, HE Chief Timipre Sylva is reaching out and sensitizing the grassroots through the most appropriate language channel, "pidgin English" on government's price reduction on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The minister's sensitization of Nigeria's grassroots on the price reduction is to properly and effectively convey to them the need for every Nigerian to cooperate and collaborate with government on the gesture.

In a fifty three seconds video obtained by The Nigerian Voice, the Minister appealed to Nigerians not to exploit the gesture but to join hands with government to optimize the benefits for all. He counselled Nigerians to reciprocate President Buhari's goodwill by also applying price reduction in their businesses.

Sylva further assured Nigerians that Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), will ensure strict compliance from all vendors of the product. The current price of the product is N125/life.

Watch video below:

