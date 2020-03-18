Deaf-mute man bags 6 months jail term for stealing 

Listen to article

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State has sentenced a 22-years-old deaf-mute boy, Muraina Sodiq to 6months imprisonment for stealing a car battery.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razak told the court that Sodiq committed the offence on 15th of March, 2020 at Oke- Baale area in Osogbo.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by Sodiq was contrary to and punishable Under Section 413 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

An interpreter explained the content of the charge sheet to Sodiq with sign language. The interpreter later told the court that the boy pleaded guilty.

The Defense Counsel, Okobe Najite pleaded with the judge to mitigate his punishment.

The Magistrate, Olugbenga Oladoke convicted and sentenced Sodiq to 6months imprisonment in Ile-Ife correctional center.