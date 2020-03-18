Coronavirus: Lagos State To Temporarily Ban Church, Mosque And Other Gatherings

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to stop Friday (Juma’at) and Sunday church service following confirmation of five cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this on Wednesday at a press briefing in order to curtail a wider spread of COVID-19 which has led to the shut down of many economies in Europe and the world at large.

The Nigerian government has also imposed a travel ban to 13 countries with high risk of coronavirus.

Omotoso said the religious leaders in Lagos state will be advised to shutdown services in the interest of the public.

“We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday).

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply,” Omotosho added.

The management of NYSC on Tuesday suspended the orientation camps indefinitely.

This was following the outcry from Nigerians over the spread of COVID-19 and protection of Nigerians.