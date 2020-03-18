TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Gov Buni To Establish Agency For Physically Challenged Persons in Yobe

By Sadiq Abubakar, The Nigerian Voice, Damaturu
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has promised to establish Agency for Physically challenged Persons by signing an Executive bill into law in the state.

The Governor disclosed this in his office in Damaturu when he received APC Zonal Leader in Northeast, Mohammed Abba Isa.

Governor Buni noted that the establishment of the Agency will go a long way in improving the livelihood of the disabled as well as other vulnerable groups in the society.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists