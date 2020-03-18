Gov Buni To Establish Agency For Physically Challenged Persons in Yobe

Listen to article

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has promised to establish Agency for Physically challenged Persons by signing an Executive bill into law in the state.

The Governor disclosed this in his office in Damaturu when he received APC Zonal Leader in Northeast, Mohammed Abba Isa.

Governor Buni noted that the establishment of the Agency will go a long way in improving the livelihood of the disabled as well as other vulnerable groups in the society.