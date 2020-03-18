President Buhari, COVID-19, Read this Now

Listen to article

This Contagious disease has caused workplace anxiety and crisis. Many actions of precautionary measures being taken now should have been carried out 15 days ago. By way of negative psychology there is this long standing superficial belief that as Africans we are physically and environmentally immune to challenge that many global nations usually take serious. In the last 24 hours we now realize the seriousness of this medical havoc and fatality. Nevertheless it is never too early or late to keep on with the drastically improved actions that you are taking now for the good of the people. Mr. President this period will gravely affect incomes and sources of income for many. Our private sector including traders, marketers and other independent workers will suffer mostly from this economic inducing medical nightmare. It is well known that as a people we are genuinely and deeply sensitive to hard plans like closures of public settings.

Mr. President ignore all that for the safety of our people.

Since social distancing is currently one of the most effective precautions no gathering of more than 20 people should be allowed in the next 60 days. Any airplane from outside Nigeria must be surrounded by security guards. The occupants must all be tested for high temperature before leaving the airport.

Mr. President this is no time for anyone to exhibit the psychology of ogakpatakpa mentality or big man or madam feelings. Our already physically and financially exhausted health workers need to be protected. Except for severe respiratory problems anyone with general colds and other related symptoms must stay home. WHO has recommended that such persons take paracetamol and maintain good health hygiene. Close all schools. While we don't have adequate resources like electricity and online capabilities, let teachers and students use messengers, WhatsApp and other non complex devices to engage in learning. Sir, as you can see our people need money. This is the time to urgently get the federal offices of the Attorney General and Finance. Find that money. Take from it and send everyone 50,000 naira.

We are all in this together. Psychologically this is the time for everyone one to listen to sound precautions and engage in healthy coping acts like dancing, exercising, praying, and thinking positive but all within one's home. One nation Sir. In the Almighty we trust.

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi is an American based specialist in National/Forensic/Clinical Psychology and Founder of Psychoafricalytic Psychology. [email protected]