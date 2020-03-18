Katsina State Confirms First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus

Listen to article

The Katsina State Government, on Wednesday, says a first suspected case of Coronavirus has been recorded in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha, made this known to newsmen in Katsina.

Mustapha said that the patient, who returned from Malaysia, developed some symptoms that warranted further investigations.

According to him, the patient is currently in self-isolation.

Mustapha said his samples had been taken and results are expected by Thursday, saying that contact tracing would commence as soon as the results were out.

He said that the ministry has taken all precautionary measures and closely working with the National Centre for Disease Control on the matter.

The permanent secretary said that the patient’s history of travel was a high index and the symptoms reported at the clinic prompted actions.

He said that since his arrival in the state, the patient had resulted in personal protection of using face mark and self-isolation.

Mustapha urged people in the host community of Dutsinma Town to be cautious of their movements and gatherings.

He also advised them to feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures were in place to provide support.

(NAN)