Government confirms five new Coronavirus cases in Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has announced five new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

All the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire confirmed the cases during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He explained that three of the victims came from the United States of America including a mother and child while two others also from the UK, who came via the nation’s land border.

Four cases are Lagos and while one is from Ekiti.