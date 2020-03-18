Coronavirus: FG Imposes Border Closure, Travel Ban On 13 Countries From Saturday

Listen to article

The Federal government has stated that border closure and travel ban on 13 countries will take effect from Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, a Woman who tested “Negative” for #Coronavirus in Enugu dies a day after as Family blames State govt.

Below is a public statement on the incident according to a very heartbroken daughter of the diseased;

“I am writing on behalf of myself and family in regards to the 70 year old woman suspected of the Covid -19 in Enugu published on Saturday 14th March 2020.

“The patient who is my mother unfortunately passed away on Sunday 15th March 2020 having tested negative to the aforementioned virus. She returned to Nigeria on Wednesday 11th March, 2020 after 5 months trip to the UK to visit her children.”

Above were the parts of the statement posted online by the family of the suspected Coronavirus patient in Enugu State who tested negative for the deadly virus.

It should be recalled that a certain woman, age, 70, causes stirs at the University Teaching Hospital Enugu, on Saturday, after she showed up at the hospital for check up, on sighting the woman who just came back from UK, the health workers scamper to safety following lack of safety gears in the hospital.

Reacting, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) weighed in and collected the sample blood of the woman who was isolated at ESUTH Colliery Parklane and the result came out negative.

However, the 70yrs old woman, (name withheld) died a day after the result came out negative.

The cause of her death according to the statement shared online by the family is due to the kind of treatment at the isolation center and the kind of environment she was kept during the few days she was isolated.

“My mother was isolated in a dilapidated environment that seems to have been left uninhabitable over a long period of time. The isolation centre in Enugu is an abandoned old section of the hospital, where the grass and debris were being cleared whilst my mother was there”, says the statement.

The full statement reads below…

“The staffs at the hospital were unprofessional in the way they handled my mother. She was stigmatized and this made her feel worthless. My mother arrived at the hospital on Friday 13th March, 2020, blood samples were collected on Saturday 14th March, 2020 with results expected on Monday 16th March, 2020.

“As declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that this is a global pandemic, one would expect a faster testing time. My mother had to spend 3 days in a dire situation, without adequate health care and unsure of what is happening around her.

“If the result for Covid-19 was ascertained on time, my mother would still be here with us, as she would have been moved to a better equipped hospital with the right experts to deal with her underlying illnesses”.

“My mother died due to the negligence and unpreparedness of the state in putting adequate facilities including staff training in place. The corona virus was detected in December 2019. It is absolutely disappointing that there is no appropriate isolation centre in Enugu State.

“After the death of my mother, finding a workable stretcher to move her body was impossible! You would expect any hospital to provide basic facilities such as a stretcher – my mother’s body was carried into the ambulance on a wretched tool.

“Considering that the Covid-19 result proved negative, we can conclude that my mother died due to the following reasons –

The state of the said ‘isolation centre’ ( pictures attached).

Staff stigmatisation due to lack of training in dealing with such cases.

“Furthermore, shortly after the news of a suspected Covid-19 patient was published, the Enugu state government responded by releasing 20 Million Naira for the management of the state isolation centre.

“In my opinion, that is a little too late as strategies for dealing with the Corona Virus pandemic should have been put in place before now. It should not have taken my mother’s suspected case to prompt an action from the government”.

The government should have anticipated this and appropriate measures and facilities put in place.

“As l write this, l am sure that no plans has been made for any future case of Covid-19 despite the promised allocated funds”.

“In conclusion, l would like to reiterate that the environment of the isolation centre, staff behaviour and the unpreparedness of the Enugu state government resulted to my mother’s unexpected death”.

“The objective of this letter is to make sure that no other person will have to go through what my mother went through. I am appealing to the governor of Enugu state to ensure that the funds allocated to the isolation centre is rightly used for the purpose for which it was meant.

“I urge the Enugu state government to ensure accountability to this respect.