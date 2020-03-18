Ambushing Aspirants And Political Office Holders-why We Are All Victims/accomplices Of Our Collective Greed And Irresponsibility.

Listen to article

This morning while taking a brief prayer walk, I was lost in thoughts concerning the state of Nigeria , her citizens and elected office holders today .

My hearts went out to the over 95million Nigerians, who are already trapped in the extreme poverty hell hole with no hope of coming out and those 864 other Nigerians,.that are daily pushed into extreme poverty everyday .

However, the most unfortunate thing here is that we are all victims of our collective greed, ignorance and irresponsibility . We are all accomplices and participants in what has become of Nigeria today. The rot is deep . The decay is perversive. We are all guilty.

How do we expect an elected official or political office holder , who borrowed tens and hundreds of millions of naira to contest an election in the land to think rationally/straight like a normal human being ?

How do we expect folks we ripped off, extorted, abused, manipulated and looted from, not to turn back to loot from us?

Survival is the first instinct of man . Self preservation first. They must recover and repay the debts that you and I, directly or indirectly imposed upon them . They cannot owe and start working for you. The initial thoughts that overwhelms them are how they can plug in , cut corners and cheat the system to break even first. This is no justification for such bad conducts, but unfortunately, that is what the society and our people have imposed upon them .

Do you know why none of the 469 members of the NASS could rise up to condemn the N37bn/$112m heist allocated to renovate the national assembly? It is because they expect to receive something from the projects cuts and kickbacks to offset the huge debts most of them incurred to purchase your support ?

Just look at the ongoing US Presidential Primary elections . While Bernie Sanders was trapped in Washington because of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, tens of thousands of volunteers drove hundreds of kilometers to IOWA to knock on doors on his behalf. As at the last count, over 5million volunteers have contributed to his campaign purse nationwide. These contributors are not billionaires. They are not criminal money bags. Some of them are ordinary folks , who donated as low as $5 just to support the man they love and believed will provide them with MEDICARE FOR ALL .

99 percent of the calls that our political office holders receive are not calls to hold them accountable or provide them with counsels on how they can deliver on their mandates or to support them with Unique ideas that can bring succor to the majority.

Most of the calls and visits they receive are from greedy rogues and constituents who wants them to steal and loot. Calls from those, who have decided to place all their burdens at the door step of the political office holder because he or she won an election to serve.

Most of the times, yesterday worshipers of political office holders, who turned around to abuse them, do so because their stomach infrastructure expectations were not met . Armchair and satanic critics, who have no solutions or value to add .

We must all collectively repent and do the right things.

That is why we beg and plead that the 1999 satanic verses be replaced with the modified 1960 constitution. These politicians manipulate our fautlines based on some of the obnoxious provisions of the 1999 devils document to play games with the minds of the gullibl, who are in a majority.

But beyond RESTRUCTURING the constitutional framework of Nigeria, we must first restructure our minds and soul.

Poverty is not a stimulus for greed, wickedness and irresponsibility. Some of us experienced the worst forms of poverty and yet never allowed it to push us to the shrine of satanic greed .

Make up your mind to do it right and fight for what is good, honourable and noble . Think of what values you can bring or add to the table and not what you can criminally grab . Greed and avarice are not virtues . They are terrible vices .

REPENT , TURN BACK FROM THAT EVIL PATH AND SINCERELY SERVE GOD AND HUMANITY

God help us

Dr Nnaemeka Onyeka OBIARAERI, FICA, MIRA, is SSA Political/Spin Doctor to Gov. Obiano