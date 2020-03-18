March 18: The Heart of True Confession

Listen to article

Step three in the prayer continuum is: confession. Most of us have been taught that confession means bringing up our past sins and feeling remorse. That is only part of it but not all we should do in confession. The heart of confession, however, is agreeing with God about what He says to you. When you enter God’s presence with adoration, He shines His light on places in your life you thought He knew nothing about, bringing things into the open. God says to us, “In effect, I don’t want you to condemn yourself; I want you to tell me I’m right. Am I right? Is it sin? If it is then you must agree with me that it is wrong, then stop doing it.”

Confession takes place when God the Holy Ghost points out something in your life and says, “Get rid of that’” or, “You know you shouldn’t have done that,” or, “That’s sin,” and you say, “Yes Lord, You’re right. I won’t do that any longer.” Then you put your trust in Him to forgive you and enable you to walk by the Spirit. “Live by the spirit and you will not gratify the desires of the sinful nature”(Gal. 5:16). When the Holy Spirit shows you something in your life that is not right, you are to agree with Him. That is the heart of confession. Note: Confession means agreeing with God about what He says to you and about you.

Let’s pray: Father, I want to see myself as you see me. Please reveal where I have sinned against you so that I can make true confession before You, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 32-34; Mark 15:26-47

You Should Agree with God Concerning Your Sins.