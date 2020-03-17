Coronavirus: Nigeria Govt. Restricts Foreign Trips For Govt Workers, Public Servants

Listen to article

The Nigerian government has banned its political appointees and civil servants from undertaking foreign trips because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, announced the measure on Tuesday night after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus.

President Buhari last week set up the 14-man presidential task force to monitor the development of COVID-19 pandemic disease across the country and around the world.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Mustapha said the composition of the task force would enable Nigeria in its multi-sectoral and intergovernmental approach to the national response.

Mustapha said the committee has six months to deliberate on the six terms of references given to it.

The six-point terms are: strengthening the national response strategy, particularly in the areas of testing, containment and management of COVID-19, strengthen collaboration with all tiers of Government, private sector, Faith-Based Organisations, civil societies, donors and partners.

Others are to build awareness among the populace, direct the deployment of any relevant national assets when necessary.

The committee is also expected to lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases and advise government on the declaration of national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary.

Mustapha announced the appointment of a national co-ordinator for the committee. He is Dr. Sani Aliyu, who was appointed by President Buhari.