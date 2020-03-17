Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Explains Nigeria's 3rd Coronavirus Case

Listen to article

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has given details on how they found the third coronavirus case in Lagos.

According to a series of tweets from their verified Twitter page, NCDC admitted that a Twitter user reached out to them with the complaints about his friend.

The agency claimed they collected a simple within 12 hours of communication and the result came back as positive.

“On the 15/03, NCDC directly contacted a Twitter user who mentioned his friend who returned from UK had runny nose but could not reach authorities for testing.

“Within 12 hours of communication with us via DM, a sample was collected.

“We’re committed to doing our best,” they wrote.

The patient’s identity is given as a 30-year-Nigerian lady and her case is “independent of the index case”.

Lagos state’s Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi, confirmed she is currently receiving treatment at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.